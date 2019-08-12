× Man Who Took Upskirt Photos of Woman at Palmdale Train Station Arrested: LASD

A man caught on surveillance camera apparently taking photos up a woman’s skirt at the Metrolink station in Palmdale last month has been arrested, authorities announced Monday.

The incident happened as the victim was waiting for a train at the station at 3900 Clock Tower Plaza at around 5 a.m. on July 31, Detective David Nisenoff previously told KTLA.

About a week later, the Sheriff’s Department released a still from surveillance footage showing the perpetrator holding his phone behind the victim’s knees.

Investigators said they were not aware of any other victims.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department said the man has been identified and arrested, thanking those who called in with tips. The agency did not release his name or details about his arrest.

34.579434 -118.116461