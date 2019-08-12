Memorial Services Held for LAPD Officer Juan Diaz, Who Was Shot Dead in Lincoln Heights

Memorial services were being held Monday morning for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Juan Diaz, who was fatally shot near a taco stand in Lincoln Heights late last month.

The services were taking place at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles beginning at 9 a.m.

Diaz, 24, was off-duty when he was gunned down by Cristian Adrian Facundo near Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street on July 27, according to the department.

Facundo, 20, was charged with murder last week.

Just before the shooting, Facundo had been spray-painting gang-related markings on a sidewalk when Diaz and a friend “kinda questioned why” he was doing that and asked him to stop, LAPD Captain William Hayes said after charges were filed against Facundo and two other suspects.

Hayes said Facundo then approached the group and pulled up his shirt to show a handgun concealed in his waistband. He then allegedly walked away and the group tried leaving.

But, according to police, Facundo and Francisco Talamantes, 23, ran up to the side of the truck Diaz and his friends were in just as it started driving away soon after and started shooting — killing Diaz and severely wounding another passenger in the back seat.

LAPD officials have said a third suspect, 18-year-old Ashlynn Smith, has been charged with accessory to murder.

Authorities said the suspects also fired at two other individuals that same night but no one was wounded in that second incident.