Minnesota Man Gets 3 Years in Prison After Throwing Meth-Fueled ‘Death Party’ for His Wife

Posted 2:50 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, August 12, 2019

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he said he threw a “death party” for his wife and gave her methamphetamine that killed her.

This booking photo of Duane Arden Johnson was released by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

This booking photo of Duane Arden Johnson was released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Fifty-nine-year-old Duane Johnson of Searles was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to criminal neglect. Sixty-nine-year-old Debra Johnson was found dead in their home in January after her husband removed her from a nursing home.

The Mankato Free Press reports Judge Robert Docherty approved the sentence that was proposed in the plea deal. Johnson was given credit for 201 days already served in jail.

Johnson maintained that his wife wanted to die. An autopsy showed she died of methamphetamine toxicity.

A third-degree murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.