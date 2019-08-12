Murder Charge Filed Against Suspect in Fatal Punching of 70-Year-Old Man in DTLA

Watch Live: Procession Underway for Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz After Memorial Service

Posted 11:25 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, August 12, 2019
Julius Rondez is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on July 10, 2019.

A man suspected of punching and killing a 70-year-old man in a seemingly random attack last month in downtown Los Angeles has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Gerson Carrillotorres, 23, faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.

He allegedly punched and killed Julius Rondez on July 2, attacking him as he walked through the 400 block of East Temple Street toward a Metro train platform.

The assailant was walking in the opposite direction of Rondez before he turned around and “hooked his right arm around the victim’s neck,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. Rondez was knocked to the ground and struck his head against the pavement.

He died of his wounds a day later after initially being taken for treatment in critical condition.

Carrillotorres was arrested on July 11 after LAPD issued pleas for the public’s help finding the suspect.

A longtime employee of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Rondez was an immigrant from the Philippines who regularly took the Gold Line train to work from his home in Highland Park, according to his daughter, Janice Rondez.

