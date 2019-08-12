Dump Truck Pursuit Ends in Crash in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dump truck driver led authorities on a pursuit in northeast Los Angeles before the chase ended in a crash at an intersection in Alhambra.

Aerial video showed officers following a yellow truck on the southbound 5 Freeway in Elysian Park around 5:30 a.m. before continuing north on the 110 Freeway in Pasadena.

Sky5 began following the pursuit on the 5 Freeway before foggy conditions blocked a clear view of the chase.

By 5:48 a.m., the dump truck had apparently crashed into another vehicle on Atlantic and Valley boulevards in Alhambra, where officers took the driver into custody.

Two other vehicles were seen disabled near the intersection.

Officials have not confirmed why they started pursuing the truck.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.