Pipe-Wielding Man Taken Into Custody in Miracle Mile Incident That Left LAPD Officer Injured

An LAPD officer was injured Monday while responding to the Miracle Mile area where a man armed with a pipe was seen acting aggressively toward people, police told KTLA.

Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Detroit Street after receiving reports of the pipe-wielding man in the area, Officer Mike Lopez, of LAPD's Media Relations, said.

The details of what transpired were unclear, but police told KTLA some type of use of force occurred.

An officer was injured at the scene, but was treated and released.

LAPD did not say how the officer was hurt.

The man suspected of being armed with the pipe was also injured and taken into custody, Lopez said.

No other information was released.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.