Rich on Tech: A TV Bundle That’s Too Good To Be True

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 10, a new smartwatch and a lightweight laptop with LTE; Disney teases a compelling streaming plan; Amazon has a music deal for students; Verizon’s confusing new Unlimited plans and robot deliveries begin in Irvine. Listeners ask about a streaming TV deal that sounds too good to be true, a good note taking app, iPhone camera alternative and whether personal finance apps are safe.

Samsung Note 10Galaxy Book SGalaxy Watch Active 2Galaxy Book S

Amazon Music Deal for Students 

Disney Teases Streaming Plan

Amazon Robot Deliveries in Irvine 

