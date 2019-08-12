Search Underway in Temecula for 3 Missing Boys Last Seen Near Pechanga Casino

Authorities in Temecula asked the public’s help early Monday in searching for three missing boys.

Dean and Logan, both 11, and Seth, 14, were last just after midnight in Pechanga Parkway and Via Eduarda near the Pechanga Resort Casino, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s Temecula station.

“They are on foot, they do not have bicycles or skateboards with them and no phones,” a 6:24 a.m. Facebook post from the station said. “There is a search dog out now looking for them.”

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 951-776-1099 or 911.

