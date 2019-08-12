Shooter Sought in Killing of Local Musician Toko Tasi in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Monday have not announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of local musician Toko Tasi over the weekend in Long Beach.

The county coroner only described the victim of a Saturday night shooting near Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue as a man in his mid-40s, but a memorial set up on a sidewalk just outside a bar in the area and a post on his Facebook page Sunday identified him as the hip-hop and reggae musician Toko Tasi.

Officers responded to a report of a deadly shooting at the scene around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Long Beach police. They arrived to find a man shot in his upper torso.

Fire crews tried to perform life-saving measures but ultimately declared him dead, police said.

Detectives believe the victim had been involved in a dispute with the shooter, whom witnesses described as a male individual last seen fleeing on foot.

Tasi, 45, was born in Hawaii and raised in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post reported. He frequently performed at local establishments, according to the news outlet.

Anyone with information can call detective Malcolm Evans or detective Robert Gonzales at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

33.770050 -118.193739