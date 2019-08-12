Spoken Dreams: Keith Leach, Aspiring Media Personality

Keith Leach is an aspiring media personality and Bobby’s former KTLA intern! Originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Keith came to KTLA as a rising senior majoring in communications at USC, however, pursuing a career in communications wasn’t always the path Keith was on. He excelled as a student and was working towards the goal of becoming a dentist. His main motivation was to land a stable career that would allow him to leave the confines of Oklahoma.

When Keith arrived in Los Angeles and USC, he began to realize that maybe the biology degree he was pursuing wasn’t the right path. He did some soul-searching to find the things he was good at and had enjoyed doing all his life, such as public speaking and writing speeches. Keith switched his major to communications and began to discover that he could use his natural talents in a capacity that could effect positive change. Now, the path before Keith is clear, and he’s on his way towards fulfilling some big goals.

