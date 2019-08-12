Stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to Be Closed in Hyde Park Area Amid Restoration Work on Crenshaw/LAX Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A section of Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park will be closed for about 17 days as crews begin working on a $2 billion restoration of the Crenshaw/LAX Line.

It's just one of a series of closures taking place in three consecutive phases through October that some residents fear will cause a lot of traffic headaches in the area.

Chris Wolfe reports from South Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 12, 2019.

You can find the full list of closures here. More information about the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project can also be found on metro.net/Crenshaw on Facebook at facebook.com/CrenshawRail on Twitter at twitter.com/crenshawrail or by calling the project hotline 213-922-2736.