Uber Says it Will Stop Going to Ontario Airport After Fee Increases

Uber said it’s stopping its service at Ontario International Airport next month because of fee increases.

The airport east of Los Angeles now charges ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft $4 for a drop-off or pickup, up from $3. The new fees, which went into effect July 1, were approved in June by the Ontario International Airport Commission.

San Francisco-based Uber calls the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee that covers both a drop-off and a pickup. It plans to halt service to the airport starting Sept. 13.

The fee increase came after a nearly two-year evaluation of all of the airport’s transportation partners, in which Ontario airport benchmarked its ride-hailing prices compared with those at other airports in Southern California, said Atif Elkadi, Ontario airport’s deputy chief executive. For example, Los Angeles International Airport charges ride-hailing companies $4 per drop-off or pickup.

