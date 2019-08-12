× Woman Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for DUI Crash That Killed 2 Passengers in Beverly Hills

A 31-year-old woman was sentenced on Monday to seven years in prison for a DUI crash in Beverly Hills that killed two of her passengers and left three others injures, prosecutors said.

Taisha Welch pleaded no contest back in February to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She also admitted to an allegation of multiple victims.

The L.A. resident was driving under the influence on April 27, 2018, when she lost control of her BMW X5, causing the SUV to rollover near Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, the release stated.

The crash killed 24-year-old Denesha Stewart and 30-year-old Jenetta Williams, according to the DA’s office.

Three other passengers inside the vehicle were injured, including two who suffered great bodily injury.

Welch initially pleaded not guilty to charges days after the double fatal crash.