215 Overpass in Riverside Still Blocked as Investigators Remain on Scene of Shootout That Killed CHP Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The scene remained active Tuesday on the 215 Freeway in Riverside, where what started as a traffic stop the previous evening erupted into a massive shootout that left a California Highway Patrol officer and the suspected gunman dead and two other CHP officers injured.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm. Monday on an overpass at Eucalyptus Avenue.

Officer Andre Moye stopped the driver of a GMC pickup truck and determined the vehicle needed to be impounded, according to CHP Inland Division. While waiting for a tow truck, the motorist, whose name has not been released, pulled a a rifle and opened fire.

Moye was shot but managed to call for assistance, according to CHP. He would later die. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the overpass and a "long and horrific gun battle" ensued, Riverside police Chief Sergio Diaz said.

The gunman was shot and killed at the scene, authorities said. Two other CHP officers were injured before the gunfire ended.

On Tuesday morning, both sides of the 215 were still blocked on Eucalyptus Avenue, with some apparent congestion developing on the northbound side. The suspect's white pickup truck remained on the overpass with its headlights on surrounded by law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks.

Caltrans have not released an estimate of when the closures will be lifted.