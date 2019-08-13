× 3 Arrested After Stolen Montebello Police Car Found Stripped of Parts, Overturned Down Embankment in Angeles Natl. Forest

Three men were arrested Monday after a stolen Montebello police car was found stripped of parts and pushed off an embankment in Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

On June 18th, almost a month after it was reported missing, authorities found the stolen black and white police car upside-down on the side of the embankment in a remote area off of Highway 2, the Montebello Police Department said in a news release.

Its glass was shattered, it was covered in scrapes and dents, and its wheels, police equipment and the weapons that were inside it were all gone. Only a portion of a rifle was left inside.

The car was stolen from a police department parking lot in Montebello on May 17th. At the time, authorities said there was a loaded AR-15 rifle and two shotguns inside the car.

Matthew Moran of Commerce, Eddy Saldivar and Hunter Crist, both of Montebello, were arrested after officers searched their homes and vehicles and found several items that were taken from the stolen police car, Montebello police said.

Arrest records showed Moran was 20 years old, and Saldivar and Crist were 21 years old at the time of their arrest.

The items found on their property include a Remington shotgun and parts from a rifle believed to have been inside the police car when it was stolen, as well as the vehicle’s the red and blue light bar.

At one suspect’s home, officers also found a police radio that had been reported stolen from decommissioned Montebello Unified School District police cars back in February. The radio was among several stolen at the time, all worth about $26,000, the department said.

All three suspects had police-type equipment installed on their personal vehicles, including equipment stripped from the stolen Montebello police vehicle, police said.

Moran, Saldivar and Crist are each being held on $25,000 bail, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with information was asked to call Montebello Police Department Sgt. Jennifer Carrera or Det. Paul Antista at 323-887-1200.