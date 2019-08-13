‘An Outstanding Individual’: CHP Mourns Officer Fatally Shot During Riverside Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A California Highway Patrol officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Riverside was mourned by CHP on Tuesday as a memorial fund was established to help out his family.

Officer Andre Moye Jr., 34, is survived by his wife Sara, both parents, his stepfather, two sisters and two brothers, and a large extended family, according to officials.

Moye graduated from the CHP Academy in March 2017 and was assigned to the Riverside area. A three-year veteran of the department, he served as a motorcycle officer for the past year, said CHP Inland Division Chief Bill Dance.

"He was very excited about that," Dance recalled at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "His mother told me last night that this was dream job, and he loved going to work, and it’s what he always wanted to do.”

The chief noted he had the privilege of meeting Moye numerous times. Their first encounter with each other happened when Moye was training to be a motor officer. The class is very difficult but he passed "with flying colors," Dance said.

He described the slain officer as a very caring person, adding he was well-liked and respected by everyone in the organization.

Dance hailed Moye as professional and dedicated public servant, calling him the embodiment of everything CHP stands for.

“Andre was an outstanding individual and he’ll be deeply missed by the California Highway Patrol," Dance said.

A memorial fund for Moye has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union. All proceeds will directly benefit his family, while the credit union will cover all processing fees.

“This tragedy is devastating and we are grief-stricken by this horrible situation that once again reminds us of the constant risk faced by law enforcement,” Brad Houle, the president of CAHP Credit Union, said in a statement. “Officer Moye was a hero in the truest sense. We grieve with his wife, family, and peers.”

The deadly shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. Monday as Moye was conducting a routine traffic stop on a 215 Freeway overpass at Eucalyptus Avenue.

After determining the vehicle needed to be impounded, Moye was waiting for a tow truck when the suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Luther of Beaumont, retrieved a rifle from his GMC pickup truck and opened fire on the officer, according to CHP officials.



The gunfire struck Moye, who managed to radio for help. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The call for backup prompted a numerous response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Two CHP officers who responded to the call for backup were shot and wounded during a gunbattle with the suspect, including one who hospitalized in critical condition. That officer is expected to survive, as is the other officer who sustained minor injuries.

The suspect died at the scene after being shot, according to CHP.