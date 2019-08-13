Bodycam Footage Shows Utah Troopers Rescuing Kids Taken From Riverside Home

The Utah Department of Public Safety released body camera footage worn by a trooper that shows the arrest of a man accused of taking his two children from their home without their mother’s permission in Riverside, and fleeing the state.

Joshua Adle, 24, vanished with 18-month-old Darla Yonko and 8-month-old Emma Yonko on July 30, Riverside Police Department investigators said.

Utah troopers located the suspect the next day. He was taken into custody and the two girls were found safe.

Adle and the children’s mother – Adle’s girlfriend – became involved in a physical and verbal dispute, police said. A little over an hour later, the woman found the girls were missing from their beds. The children’s identity documents and other items were also gone.

The next day, Adle, the missing children, and two other passengers in the vehicle, Frank Marks and Angela Yonko, were taken into custody during a traffic stop along Interstate 15 near Parawan, Utah, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Street said.

Joshua Adle was arrested for the outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for kidnapping, parental abduction, and domestic violence. Marks and Yonko were both arrested on probable cause for child kidnapping. All three were later booked into the Iron County Jail in Utah.

Darla and Emma were reunited with their family in Riverside.