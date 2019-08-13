× California, 21 Other States Sue to Stop Trump Admin From Dismantling Clean Energy Effort

California and a coalition of 21 other states on Tuesday sued to block the Trump administration’s attempt to gut restrictions on coal-burning power plants, limits that were central to President Obama‘s climate change policy.

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Trump’s effort to dismantle 2015’s Clean Power Plan undercuts efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allows the Environmental Protection Agency to abandon its legal responsibility to crack down on air pollution.

“President Trump’s attempt to gut our nation’s Clean Power Plan is foolish. It’s also unlawful,” Becerra said. “His fossil fuel protection plan fails everyone who stands for cleaner air. And it fails our economy, which depends on clean energy now more than ever. We know what our energy future must look like, and we won’t get there by following President Trump’s misguided proposal. Because we’re prepared to confront the climate crisis head-on, we’re prepared to confront President Trump head on in court.”

The federal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington by the 22-state coalition , as well as major cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

