‘Horrific Gun Battle’ Leaves 1 CHP Officer Dead, 2 More Wounded; Gunman’s Motive Unknown

Investigators are searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer in Riverside Monday. Two more officers were injured, including one critically, and the suspect was killed in the shootout that began as a routine traffic stop on a 215 Freeway overpass.

The officer killed in the shootout was identified by officials Monday evening as Andre Moye.

Authorities have not identified the suspect but are looking into his background to determine what prompted him to open fire, Riverside Police Department Chief Sergio Diaz said.

Moye stopped the supsect’s GMC pickup truck shortly after 5:30 p.m. on an overpass at Eucalyptus Avenue, CHP Inland Division Assistant Chief Scott Parker said.

Moye determined the vehicle needed to be impounded and was waiting for a tow truck when the suspect pulled out a rifle and engaged the officer with multiple gunshots, Parker said.

Officer Moye was struck by the gunfire but managed to broadcast a call for assistance. Moye would later die from his injuries, Parker said.

Multiple agencies responded to the call and engaged the gunman in what was described by Diaz as a “long and horrific gun battle.”

Before the shootout came to an end, two more CHP officers had been struck.

One of the officers was hospitalized in critical condition. The other officer suffered only minor injuries, Parker said. Officials have not identified either of the wounded officers.

Eventually, the suspect was shot and killed at the scene, Parker said.

Two civilians suffered mostly superficial wounds as a result of the incident, Parker said. One of them was transported to a hospital but was expected to be OK.

Investigators do not know where the suspect was coming from or where he was going to prior to being pulled over.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released. He was described as being of a “mature” age and not a young man.

No other suspects were being sought in connection with the incident.

It was also unclear why Moye initially pulled over the pickup truck.

Investigators are interviewing a number of witnesses and reviewing video taken of the incident.

The investigation was expected to impact the commute Tuesday morning. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.