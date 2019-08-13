Dayton Mass Shooting Gunman’s Friend Due in Court on Gun-Related Charge

Posted 4:36 AM, August 13, 2019, by

Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week’s mass shooting.

Ethan Kollie, arrest on federal weapons charging on Friday. (Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff via CNN Wire)

Ethan Kollie, arrest on federal weapons charging on Friday. (Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff via CNN Wire)

But authorities say there’s not any evidence that Connor Betts’ longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.