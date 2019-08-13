Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Pacific Palisades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters on Tuesday battled a brush fire that burned at least seven acres of a densely vegetated hillside near several multi-million dollar homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at about 2:16 p.m. in the area of 17793 W. Calle De Palermo, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire was burning uphill in medium to heavy brush.

"Air and ground crews have knocked down most of the active flames in the brush fire that burned uphill and away from the nearby homes," LAFD said at about 3:25 p.m.

Video showed a thick cloud of smoke billowing over the brush-covered hillside where an LAFD helicopter was seen dropping water on charred vegetation.

L.A. County Fire Department units were helping city firefighters extinguish the blaze.

Google Maps shows the fire is near the Palisades Country Estates gated community, where homes can cost more than $5 million, according to real-estate websites.

