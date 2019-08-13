Girl Fatally Shot in Lancaster; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a girl was shot and killed in a residential area of Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15, a street lined with two-story condominiums, according to a news release from Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

Deputies have not said how old the victim is, describing her only as a female juvenile.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the fatal gunfire, and investigators have not indicated whether they have any leads on who the shooter is.

No further details were immediately available.