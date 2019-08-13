Gunman in Deadly Riverside Shootout ID’d by Family, Described as ‘Desperate Man’ Who Served Time in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members on Tuesday identified the gunman in the 215 Freeway shootout in Riverside that killed a CHP officer, describing the shooter as a "desperate man" who had health issues that prevented him from holding down a job after being released from prison for attempted murder.

While authorities have not released the suspect's name, his parents identified him as Aaron Luther of Beaumont.

Luther was killed in the Monday evening incident after fatally shooting California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye with a rifle during a traffic stop. He previously served 10 years in prison for attempted murder, his father, Dennis Luther, told KTLA.

He had broken into somebody's home and brandished an unloaded gun when the resident woke up, Dennis Luther said.

When he was released from prison, Aaron Luther worked in construction but could not perform well because of pain in his knees, his father said.

Aaron Luther had issues at home but stayed married to his wife because "he loved his children," Dennis Luther said.

"I think he just thought he didn't have much to live for. And I think this might have been suicide by the police," Dennis Luther said. "This is unfortunate that he happened to hurt anybody but himself."

He added that if authorities had found the rifle in his son's truck, Aaron would have gone back to prison. "At least he would've been alive," Dennis Luther said.

The father, apparently devastated, expressed sorrow for the officer who died.

"We're grieving for the police just as much as we're grieving for our son... In fact, I said a prayer for the policeman before I did for my son," Dennis Luther said.

Holding back tears, the father reminisced about his son, saying, "If this is the kind of stuff that makes the news and so be it. But I wish it would stop. I wish people could just love each other."