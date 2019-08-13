Julián Castro to Trump: ‘In El Paso, Americans Were Killed … Because They Look Like Me’

In an ad to run on Fox News, Julián Castro accuses President Trump of inciting racism leading to the El Paso shooting that killed 22 and wounded dozens more. In the spot, the presidential candidate looks into the camera and addresses Trump directly.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary stands in an empty building and cites Trump’s own words — using a crude slur to disdain some countries, telling U.S. congresswomen of color to go back “to the countries” from which they came, and calling immigrants “rapists.”

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists,” Castro admonishes in the half-minute video. “Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you.

“Because they look like me. They look like my family,” he says, his voice somber.

