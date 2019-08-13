× Male Model Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Misconduct, Sparking Fan Outrage

An actor who starred in the music video for Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Teenage Dream” has accused the pop star of sexual misconduct — and the responses show her fans aren’t buying it.

Josh Kloss recently detailed his alleged experiences with Perry, both on the set of the video and off, accusing her of verbally bullying him during production and exposing his penis to others without his consent at a party held separately from the shoot .

“When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” Kloss wrote Sunday on Instagram. “I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake.”

The model said Perry invited him to a strip club after one day of shooting — an invite he says he declined — but noted that he “saw Katy a couple times” after her breakup with Russell Brand.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.