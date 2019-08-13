Man Accused of Intentionally Running Over Peacocks Near Chatsworth

A man accused of intentionally running over a pair of peacocks outside Chatsworth last month surrendered to authorities Tuesday.

A vehicle was reported to have run over two peacocks in the Chatsworth Lake Manor area shortly before 9 p.m. July 25, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

After investigating, officials identified 61-year-old Floyd Belton as the suspect and presented the case to county prosecutors.

The court subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Belton on suspicion of two counts of felony animal cruelty, deputies said.

On Tuesday, Belton turned himself in to face the charges at the sheriff’s Lost Hills Station in Calabasas.

He was being held on $80,000 bail, inmate records show.