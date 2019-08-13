Man Found Fatally Shot Along L.A. River in South Gate

The Los Angeles River in South Gate is seen looking north from Imperial Highway in a Google Maps Street View image.

Authorities are searching for leads after a man was found fatally shot along the Los Angeles River in South Gate on Monday.

The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m. in an area north of Imperial Highway, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting South Gate police in the investigation.

Responding officers found the victim in the riverbed suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The man died at the scene. Authorities have not released his name but said he was a 34-year-old Latino man.

Investigators are now working to piece together a motive and suspect description.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

