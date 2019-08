Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mother of a student at Animo Westside Charter Middle School is filing a lawsuit against the school, after she says he suffered brain damage following an act of bullying.

Surveillance footage shows the boy being pushed and held against a wall by another student. He is then seen in apparent distress and brought to an office before paramedics are called.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 13, 2019.