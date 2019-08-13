Paternity Test Shows Slain Illinois Boy’s Dad Isn’t Father of Baby Born to Victim’s Mother in Jail

Andrew "AJ" Freund is seen in an undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake Police Department.

A paternity test has determined that a suburban Chicago man charged in the beating death of his 5-year-old son is not the biological father of the infant born to his son’s mother about a month after the couple’s arrest on first-degree murder charges.

JoAnn Cunningham is seen in a booking photo released by the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The test results revealed Monday in court in McHenry County, Illinois, show the biological father of the baby girl is a 37-year-old man who once lived with Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham in their Crystal Lake home. The man is in a drug treatment program and did not attend the hearing.

The 60-year-old Freund and the 36-year-old Cunningham were arrested April 24, and Cunningham gave birth to her daughter on May 31. The two are charged in the death of Andrew “AJ” Freund, whose body was found in a shallow grave.

