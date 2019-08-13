Prosecutors Dismiss Public Intoxication Charge Against Former LAPD Commander

Prosecutors have dismissed a charge of public intoxication against a former Los Angeles police commander who allegedly passed out in her city car and then became belligerent with Glendale police.

The misdemeanor charge was dismissed by a judge on Monday after the former commander, Nicole Mehringer, showed proof that she had completed a 30-day outpatient program, said a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Mehringer and a subordinate, Sgt. James Kelly, were arrested on April 27, 2018, by Glendale police officers who found them in an unmarked police Dodge Charger that had come to rest against a parked vehicle. It took the officers about 20 minutes to get the pair out of the vehicle, according to Glendale police.

Kelly, who was behind the wheel, appeared to be under the influence, while Mehringer also showed signs of intoxication and argued with the officers, Glendale police said.

