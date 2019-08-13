Redefining the Way We Shop for Diamonds With the Clear Cut

Co-founder and CEO of The Clear Cut Olivia Landau and her husband, co-founder and COO Kyle Simon joined us live to tell us all about their company and how they’ve changed the way millennials buy diamond engagement rings. 70% of their sales come directly through Instagram and are sold via direct message without ever being seen in-person. The Clear Cut is changing just about everything we know about the diamond industry. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @TheClearCut
