Russian Village Evacuated After Suspected Nuclear Missile Explosion That Killed at Least 5: Report

Residents of a Russian village near the site of a suspected explosion of a nuclear-powered missile have been told to evacuate, Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported, citing a local official.

Villagers were asked to leave Nyonoksa on Wednesday morning due to planned military activities, RIA reported Tuesday, citing Ksenia Yudina, head of the press service of the Severodvinsk administration.

Local news portal tv29.ru reported that Nyonoksa would be evacuated by train between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The settlement is approximately 30 miles from the port city of Severodvinsk.

A local correspondent for the independent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said military officials told residents the evacuation of Nyonoksa was not connected to Thursday’s explosion, which claimed the lives of five Russian nuclear specialists.

Earlier Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm widespread international speculation that the accident involved a nuclear-powered cruise missile known as the Burevestnik or Skyfall.

“Accidents, unfortunately, happen. They are tragedies. But in this particular case, it is important for us to remember those heroes who lost their lives in this accident,” he told reporters on a conference call.

