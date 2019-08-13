SoCal Jeweler Gorjana Sparkles at New Malibu Location

Posted 3:26 PM, August 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:51PM, August 13, 2019

 

Gorjana, the Laguna Beach based jewelry brand, announces the opening of their 11th retail location at Malibu Country Mart. The Southern California jewelry designer known for her effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail expansion for her affordable, chic and modern brand.  Founder, Gorjana Reidel visits the 5 LIVE studio to talk about her newest location, The Birthstone Collection, and the Ana Collection that pays homage to her Serbian roots.
You can visit the Gorjana Malibu Country Mart location at 3900 Cross Creek Rd, Suite #4, Malibu 90265. or follow on Instagram @gorjana.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on August 13, 2019.

