Suspect Barricaded in East Hollywood Apartment Following Pursuit

Authorities ended up in a standoff Tuesday morning when a driver who led them on a pursuit entered an East Hollywood apartment and refused to come out.

The incident began as a domestic violence call in East Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The suspect fled as deputies arrived, prompting the early morning chase.

Authorities followed the driver to the 4300 block of Lockwood Avenue, where the driver exited the vehicle and went into an apartment.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence, including SWAT officers, near the apartment building just after 6 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified.