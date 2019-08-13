× Teen Arrested After Loaded Gun Falls From His Pants During Traffic Stop in Oxnard: Police

A 16-year-old passenger was arrested after a firearm was found on him during a traffic stop in Oxnard on Monday afternoon, police said.

About 3:10 p.m., officers pulled a 20-year-old driver over on H Street near Second Street for a stop sign violation, according to a statement from the Oxnard Police Department.

When officers went to the stopped car, they noticed the smell of marijuana and observed the teen tossing out what appeared to be a small amount of pot from the right-front passenger window, police said.

That led them to search both occupants.

An officer was patting down the teen when “a loaded gun fell from his pants,” the statement read.

The boy, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a car. He was booked into juvenile hall.

Police also arrested the driver on suspicion of resisting or delaying the duties of police and allowing a passenger to carry a loaded gun in a vehicle. He was taken to Ventura County Jail.