The News Director’s Office: Fighting “Fake News” with Barbara Ciara

Posted 5:56 AM, August 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:55AM, August 13, 2019

Jason and Bobby begin a series of special interviews from Miami at the convention for the National Association of Black Journalists. They chat with Barbara Ciara, news anchor at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia and a past NABJ president. Barbara discusses the importance of NABJ and one of its missions to provide mentorship and services for journalists and media professionals of color. She also shares her views on the increasing pervasion of “fake news,” and the responsibility journalists have to combat misinformation.

Episode quote

“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”

Toni Morrison

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.