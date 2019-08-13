The News Director’s Office: Fighting “Fake News” with Barbara Ciara

Jason and Bobby begin a series of special interviews from Miami at the convention for the National Association of Black Journalists. They chat with Barbara Ciara, news anchor at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia and a past NABJ president. Barbara discusses the importance of NABJ and one of its missions to provide mentorship and services for journalists and media professionals of color. She also shares her views on the increasing pervasion of “fake news,” and the responsibility journalists have to combat misinformation.

“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” – Toni Morrison



