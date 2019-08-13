Video Released in Hunt for South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left 15-Year-Old Bicyclist in ICU

Detectives released new surveillance video Tuesday in their search for the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition last week in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Roberto Diaz had just stopped at a store to buy a soda and was biking through a crosswalk when a car ran a stop sign and hit him on Maple Avenue, near East 37th Street, the night of Aug. 6, according to L.A. police investigators.

The sedan dragged the teen’s body a few blocks before he became dislodged about 1,500 feet away, near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Diaz has been slowly recovering but remained in an intensive care unit Tuesday, with more surgeries planned for Wednesday, said Detective Moses Castillo.

“He is talking now, but it’s very labor-intensive for him to carry conversations,” Castillo said.

Diaz’s mother Belen Garcia pleaded for help finding the person who left her son severely injured in an update posted to a GoFundMe campaign over the weekend.

“Today was my son’s 4th surgery which lasted all day,” she wrote in a message translated from Spanish. “It was hard for me. My heart is broken. … My son is suffering….Please catch this person. He must not walk the streets or hurt anyone else.”

The car that struck Diaz stopped briefly when followed by witnesses but eventually left the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a 2007 or 2008, dark-blue Honda Accord or Civic with tinted windows. The sedan is believed to have sustained extensive damage it its front end.

The video released by detectives Tuesday shows another car, a dark-colored SUV, being sought in connection with the crash.

The SUV was heading east on 35th Street when it stopped at Maple Avenue to avoid colliding with the suspect Honda. Moments later, the sedan hit Diaz, officials said.

Investigators are now looking to interview that motorist in hopes they can provide some leads.

Anyone with information on either driver can contact LAPD’s Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713.

A dark SUV eastbound 35th street stopped at Maple to avoid collision with our suspect vehicle moments prior to striking Roberto Diaz on his bike. We would like to talk to this SUV driver 213-833-3713 Central Traffic Division Detectives pic.twitter.com/nG3Nyi46tJ — Moses Castillo (@okaybyemoses) August 13, 2019