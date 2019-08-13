White Supremacist Ideology Is Fueling Some Domestic Terrorism, Homeland Security Chief Says

Posted 2:06 PM, August 13, 2019, by
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, 2019. (Credit: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, 2019. (Credit: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

The Homeland Security head says white supremacist ideology is fueling some domestic terrorism.

Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan appeared Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi, for a forum about preventing violence against religious groups.

He said the recent mass shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso was inspired by “violent white supremacist ideology” that “offends us all.”

Others at the forum described the threat in similar terms. Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee. She called racism a “national security threat.”

Critics of President Donald Trump contend his language has stoked racial and ethnic divisions.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi did not name names but said “the racist, xenophobic language that we hear coming from high places” empowers people “to do crazy things.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.