1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Drive-by Shooting in South L.A.

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported after 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 68th Street in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood, said L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. Osburn.

First responders transported two victims to the hospital, while the third died at the scene, according to Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the county Fire Department.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the dead victim’s body spilling out of the beat seat of an SUV that had come to rest in a driveway.

The condition of the two wounded was unknown, Osburn said.

No identifying information was immediately available on the victims, and investigators have yet to information on the gunman.

It’s about the fifth homicide in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood this year, following shooting deaths in July, May, April and March.

