2 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Vehicles Crash in Lancaster

2 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Vehicles Crash in Lancaster

Posted 12:49 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, August 14, 2019
An investigation was underway in Lancaster after a fatal multivehicle crash on Aug. 14, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

An investigation was underway in Lancaster after a fatal multivehicle crash on Aug. 14, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a violent crash involving two cars in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly collision happened in the area of 30th Street West and West Avenue H just after noon.

Three or four people were ejected from the vehicles, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the official said. The two others were transported in critical condition.

Both cars ended up on a dirt lot near the roadway, Sky5 aerial video showed. White sheets covered the bodies of two people outside the mangled wreckage of a silver car, which visibly received the brunt of the damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.