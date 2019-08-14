× 2 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Vehicles Crash in Lancaster

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a violent crash involving two cars in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly collision happened in the area of 30th Street West and West Avenue H just after noon.

Three or four people were ejected from the vehicles, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the official said. The two others were transported in critical condition.

Both cars ended up on a dirt lot near the roadway, Sky5 aerial video showed. White sheets covered the bodies of two people outside the mangled wreckage of a silver car, which visibly received the brunt of the damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.