3 Bay Area Men Charged in Connection With Vehicle Burglaries, Leading Police on Pursuits in L.A.

Three Bay Area men have been charged in connection with several vehicle burglaries and leading authorities on pursuits twice earlier this summer, officials announced Wednesday.

Xavier Pittman, 21, and Damillion Davonte Williamson, 22, both of San Francisco, and Jaurice Anthony Laxa, 25, of Daly City, have been charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary of a vehicle, two counts of fleeing a pursuing police officer while driving recklessly and one count of vandalism over $400.

They also face misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The men allegedly broke into four vehicle on June 1 in the Hollywood and Mid-Wilshire areas, prosecutors said. That day, LAPD officers spotted the suspects’ car and chased them, but the men got away.

The men allegedly broke into three vehicles in the Hollywood and Fairfax areas on July 19 and fled from police again. They are accused of damaging a parking lot gate arm and hitting three vehicles during the chase, which ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

The car sustained heavy damage and sped on the northbound 405 Freeway before exiting the freeway and driving erratically through surface streets in Sherman Oaks, aerial video from Sky5 showed that day.

The men ran from the car they were in, but were eventually apprehended, officials said.

The men face a possible maximum sentence of seven years and six months in prison if convicted as charged. Bail for each defendant was set at $310,000, according to the DA’s Office.

The are set to be be arraigned on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.