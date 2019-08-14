Driver Detained After Pursuit Ends in Crash in San Fernando Valley

A vehicle being pursued by authorities collided with other cars in a Valley Village intersection Wednesday night.

The driver was wanted on a felony warrant and considered armed and dangerous. He could be seen reaching under his seat, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

Investigators noticed the car was associated with the warrant and began monitoring it around 5:30 p.m. in the area of San Fernando Road and Montague Street in Pacoima, Im said.

The chase ended about 9:20 p.m. in a three-car crash at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Riverside Drive, aerial video showed.

The suspect vehicle clipped the front end of one sedan, which caused it to spin out into the front end of a second sedan heading the opposite direction.

Women and children were seen fleeing from the second car hit, but none of them appeared seriously injured. A woman carrying a baby was later seen loaded into the back of an ambulance.

The pursuit driver was seen being handcuffed and loaded into the back of a police car.

No further details were immediately available.