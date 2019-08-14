Stocks Open Sharply Lower on Wall Street as Bond Market Signals Possible Recession

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Aug. 13, 2019 in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street following big losses in Europe after Germany’s economy shrank in the second quarter and as the U.S. bond market flashed a warning about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down as much as 400 points early Wednesday.

U.S. government bond prices continued to soar as investors sought safety, briefly pushing a key yield below a threshold that has correctly predicted recessions in the past.

The Dow fell 388 points, or 1.5%, to 25,894.

The S&P 500 lost 39 points, or 1.3%, to 2,887. The Nasdaq lost 1.5% to 7,894.

The yield on 10-year Treasury briefly fell below the yield on the 2-year note, which has correctly predicted previous U.S. recessions.

