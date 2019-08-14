Co-Founders of Glow Recipe Sarah Lee and Christine Chang joined us live to tell us all about their clean fruit powered skincare to bring out your inner glow. Glow Recipe started out by curating k-beauty brands to the US market. But in 2017, Glow Recipe launched their eponymous skincare brand and cult-favorite, Watermelon Sleeping Mask which sold out over 7 times at Sephora and accrued a 8k+ person waiting list. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Bring Out Your Inner Glow With Glow Recipes Fruit-Powered Skincare
