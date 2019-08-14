Brother Sought in Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez, who is suspected of fatally shooting his younger sister in Lancaster Tuesday evening.

Deputies were initially sent to a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15 at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a girl had been shot with a BB gun, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, a deputy told KTLA.

Deputies arriving at the home discovered that Alvirez had been in possession of a handgun and was in a bedroom which he shares with his two sisters, according to the news release.

Alvirez allegedly pointed the gun at one of his sisters and a shot was fired.

It was unclear if the shot was fired intentionally or on accident.

Alvirez fled the scene following the shooting and is still outstanding. He was initially considered to be a person of interest in the shooting, but authorities are now calling Alvirez a suspect.

Officials warned that the gun used in the shooting was not located at the residence and still may bi in Alvirez’s possession.

He was described as a male Hispanic standing 5 feet, 4 inches, tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Alvirez has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Alvirez’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323) 890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.