European Opera Houses Await L.A. Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Placido Domingo

Posted 8:46 AM, August 14, 2019, by

While two U.S. opera houses immediately canceled performances by famed tenor Placido Domingo following sexual harassment allegations, European opera houses are taking stances ranging from supportive to wait-and-see.

A banner showing the Los Angeles Opera's general director, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, hangs from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Aug. 13, 2019. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

A banner showing the Los Angeles Opera’s general director, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, hangs from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Aug. 13, 2019. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced they would cancel upcoming performances featuring the star and the Los Angeles Opera opened an investigation following an Associated Press story in which numerous women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades.

In Europe, there were no immediate cancellations of his performances and even some words of support for the star. Opera world officials noted that no charges had been brought against Domingo and no formal judicial investigations were underway.

His upcoming performances in Salzburg, Milan, London, Zurich and Geneva were still on but some venues said they would monitor the L.A. investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.