Felon Who Killed CHP Officer During Riverside Traffic Stop Used AR-15 Style Weapon, Source Says

The man who authorities say got into a gun battle with police off the 215 Freeway on Monday, killing CHP Officer Andre Moye and wounding two others, appears to have been armed with a powerful semiautomatic weapon, officials say.

Investigators described the gun used in the massive firefight only as a rifle, but a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told The Times that Aaron Luther used an “AR-15-style rifle” in the fatal gun battle. The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case candidly.

An AR-15 can be modified to use large magazines and shoots small but high-velocity bullets. The .223-caliber rounds often shatter inside victims’ bodies, creating more devastating injuries than wounds typically left by larger but lower-velocity handgun rounds.

Luther, a convicted felon with an extensive criminal background, would not have been allowed to possess a firearm under California law because of his criminal record. Court records show Luther pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and two counts of burglary in Los Angeles County in 1994. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and granted parole in 2004, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

