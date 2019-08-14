Fontana Man, 30, Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography Online

Posted 3:25 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, August 14, 2019

A 30-year-old Fontana man has been arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography online, authorities said Wednesday.

Trenton Casey Lopez, 30, is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 14, 2019.

An investigation by the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of Trenton Casey Lopez.

Investigators served a search warrant at his home, where multiple electronic devices were recovered and Lopez was detained without incident, according to police.

Authorities said he was booked into West Valley Detention Center.

No other details about his arrest have been released by police.

