Frank Buckley Interviews: ‘Best Of’ Mixtape: Legends

We are celebrating 3 years of Frank Buckley Interviews! In this episode, we look back at three of the the many legends who were featured on the show. Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant reflects on his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and explains the “Mamba mentality.” Yeardley Smith, best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson on The Simpsons, shares what it’s like portraying “America’s favorite middle child.” Finally, legendary rock star Gene Simmons discusses his life & career and takes us inside the formation of KISS.
Related show links:
Photo Gallery
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph