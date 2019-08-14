× Man Arrested After Beating Grandmother, Falling From Roof in Victorville

A Victorville man was arrested after slapping and punching his 75-year-old grandmother and then falling off a roof as he tried to flee the scene, deputies said Wednesday.

The victim called authorities around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday saying her grandson had been drinking alcohol and was causing problems at a residence on the 16100 block of Pamela Street, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Responding deputies determined 29-year-old Kristipher James Wain had gotten into an argument with his grandmother that escalated into physical violence.

Officials tried to speak with Wain, but he clambered onto the house’s roof to avoid them. He then tried to flee by jumping to the roof of a neighboring home, but failed and fell to the ground, authorities said.

Wain was taken into custody after the plunge, then transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

He was subsequently booked on suspicion of elder abuse. Inmate records show he was being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The grandmother declined treatment for her injuries, officials said.